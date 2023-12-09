ISIS injures an Iraqi soldier and two PMF members in Daquq

2023-12-09 00:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Friday, clashes erupted between Iraqi forces and ISIS members south of Kirkuk governorate.

A security source told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS targeted a gathering of the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces on the outskirts of Daquq, which wounded an Iraqi soldier and two PMF members.

The wounded were transferred to Daquq Hospital.

Despite the 2017 defeat, ISIS remnants still pose a threat in Iraq by attacking the security forces and civilians.

The terrorists concentrate in remote areas amid security vacuums between the Iraqi forces and the Peshmerga and in other sites such as the Hemrin mountains and the governorates of Diyala, Saladin, Kirkuk, Nineveh, Al-Sulaaymaniya and Al-Anbar.