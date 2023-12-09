Iraq News Now

Satellite Mapping Reveals Iraq's Diverse Ecological Zones
2023-12-09 - Source: Iraq Business News

WFP land mapping study reveals Iraq's diverse ecological zones in need of protection against climate change The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) and the Government of Iraq have launched the Land Use Land Cover (LULC) project in Baghdad, a vital step in fighting climate change. LULC generates high-resolution satellite imagery crucial for understanding environmental […]

