Reality of Afrin: 14-year-old Kurd publishes book about injustices in Afrin

2019/07/27 | 17:55























“Rastiya Efrine (The Reality of Afrin)” was written by 14-year-old Xelil Muse (left). (Photo: Kurdistan 24)































ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Among the thousands of works on display at the recent book festival in the Syrian Kurdistan (Rojava) city of Qamishlo was a novel penned by a 14-year-old Kurdish boy from Afrin titled “Rastiya Efrine (The Reality of Afrin).”



Xelil Muse, 14, recently published his book which covers three significant topics about Afrin: events before, during, and after Turkish forces and its rebel-backed groups invaded the region in 2018.























Xelil Muse speaks to Kurdistan 24 about his book. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)























Xelil’s compelling novel about the situation in Afrin and the vocabulary he uses is fit for someone well beyond his age. But when the young Kurd speaks about Afrin, his passion and knowledge are immediately apparent.



“In the subsection before the conflict, I explore the various forms of life in the Afrin region where people were free and enjoyed their daily lives,” the young author told Kurdistan 24.



“In the next two sections, during and after the fighting, I cover the first day of the conflict until the last and relay how children were being massacred,” Xelil added.



“For nearly 60 days, warplanes and ground forces were attacking our people, and the world remained silent.”























“Rastiya Efrine (The Reality of Afrin)” is Xelil Muse's first published novel. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)































Xelil Muse flips through his book at a booth at the recent book festival in Qamishlo. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)























Xelil is the youngest author from Afrin. He was also the youngest published writer whose work was on display at Qamishlo’s third annual book festival.



Aside from “The Reality of Afrin,” Xelil has written another book, a collection of short stories about Afrin, which he plans to publish in the future.



“I want people who read my books to learn about Afrin, about the people of Afrin, about the fight for freedom. Afrin is very important to us, the people of Afrin. Afrin is our motherland,” he told Kurdistan 24.























Xelil Muse signs a copy of his book. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)























Xelil began writing at the age of 11. He describes himself as an ambitious writer who wants to make a difference in the world using the power of words.



One of Xelil’s main hopes and dreams is the speedy liberation of his homeland, which he hopes to write about and publish at next year’s book festival.



(Additional reporting by Dilovan Ceto)











