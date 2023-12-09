Gold prices decrease in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

2023-12-09 13:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices, both foreign and Iraqi, have decreased in the local markets of the capital, Baghdad, and remained stable in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), on Sunday, December 9th, 2023.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in Baghdad recorded, this morning, a selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 442,000 IQD, with a buying price at 438,000 IQD.

Our correspondent indicated that the selling price per mithal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 412,000 IQD, while the buying price was at 408,000 IQD.

Regarding the gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of a 21-carat Gulf gold per mithqal ranges between 445,000 and 455,000 IQD, while the selling price of a 21-carat Iraqi gold mithqal ranges between 420,000 and 430,000 IQD.