Iraqi rights group calls for fuel price cuts

2023-12-09 14:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The head of the Strategic Center for Human Rights, Fadhel al-Gharawi, has called on the Iraqi government and Ministry of Oil to cut fuel prices, saying that high prices are putting a strain on Iraqis' finances.

In a statement on Saturday, al-Gharawi said that the average Iraqi citizen is struggling to make ends meet due to the rising cost of living, including fuel prices. He pointed out that the price of gasoline in Iraq is significantly higher than in other countries in the region.

Al-Gharawi also said that many Iraqis are forced to use low-quality gasoline, which can damage their vehicles. He called on the government to reduce the price of gasoline to 600 dinars per liter for premium gasoline and 400 dinars per liter for reformulated gasoline.

In December of 2023, the average price of petrol per litres in Iraq stood at 750 Iraqi Dinar. The petrol price per litres in Iraq has been stable at 750 Iraqi Dinar since the first half of 2020.

Recent data showed huge variability in the average salary in Iraq across different sectors and governorates. While the oil and gas industry, which is the backbone of the Iraqi economy, offers higher-than-average wages, other sectors such as education, healthcare, and public service tend to have lower salary scales.

As of the latest reports, the average monthly salary in Iraq hovers around $500 USD, nearly 750,000 Iraqi dinars. However, this figure can be misleading as it entails a wide range of incomes, with top professionals and expatriates often earning substantially more. The disparity in income is also influenced by factors such as education level, experience, and geographical location, with urban areas typically offering higher wages compared to rural regions.