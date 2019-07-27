عربي | كوردى


Turkey says it 'neutralized' 34 PKK militants in Iraq on July 17-19

2019/07/27 | 18:30
Turkey’s

Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had “neutralized” 34 Kurdistan Workers

Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq in air strikes on July 17-19.Sixteen

militants were “neutralized” in air strikes on northern Iraq’s Qandil region on

July 17, and 18 in air strikes on the Karacak region on July 19, it said. The

ministry commonly uses the term “neutralized” to refer to those killed but it

can also refer to those wounded or captured.The

PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and

European Union, has waged an insurgency for autonomy in Turkey’s largely

Kurdish southeast since 1984. It has fighters based in northern Iraq, mainly in

the Qandil region.The

Defense Ministry said it had “neutralized” a total of 255 PKK militants in

operations in northern Iraq since May 27, when Ankara launched an offensive

there against the PKK.Turkey

frequently launches air strikes in the region but the latest campaign, dubbed

“Operation Claw”, has included artillery fire and ground operations.

