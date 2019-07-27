Home › Baghdad Post › Turkey says it 'neutralized' 34 PKK militants in Iraq on July 17-19

Turkey says it 'neutralized' 34 PKK militants in Iraq on July 17-19

2019/07/27 | 18:30



Turkey’s



Defense Ministry said on Saturday it had “neutralized” 34 Kurdistan Workers



Party (PKK) militants in northern Iraq in air strikes on July 17-19.Sixteen



militants were “neutralized” in air strikes on northern Iraq’s Qandil region on



July 17, and 18 in air strikes on the Karacak region on July 19, it said. The



ministry commonly uses the term “neutralized” to refer to those killed but it



can also refer to those wounded or captured.The



PKK, considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and



European Union, has waged an insurgency for autonomy in Turkey’s largely



Kurdish southeast since 1984. It has fighters based in northern Iraq, mainly in



the Qandil region.The



Defense Ministry said it had “neutralized” a total of 255 PKK militants in



operations in northern Iraq since May 27, when Ankara launched an offensive



there against the PKK.Turkey



frequently launches air strikes in the region but the latest campaign, dubbed



“Operation Claw”, has included artillery fire and ground operations.



