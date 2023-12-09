Ceoworld: Iraq ranks 81st globally in per capita CO2 emissions

2023-12-09 15:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Iraq ranked 81st globally and 8th in the Arab World in per capita carbon dioxide emissions, according to the Ceoworld magazine.

The magazine reported that major economies are not the biggest polluters, but rather countries relying on fossil fuels dominate carbon emissions per capita. The magazine ranked 216 countries based on the highest and lowest per capita carbon dioxide emissions.

According to the table, "Qatar ranked first in per capita carbon dioxide emissions, recording around 67.38 tons, followed by Bahrain in second place with 26.7 tons, and Kuwait in third with 25 tons per capita."

The magazine highlighted that "Trinidad and Tobago ranked fourth with 23.7 tons per capita, followed by Aruba in fifth place with 23.5 tons per capita, the United Arab Emirates with 21.8 tons per capita, and New Caledonia with 19.10 tons. Saudi Arabia held the eighth position with 18.07 tons, while Oman ranked ninth with 17.89 tons, and Australia occupied the tenth position with 15.1 tons."

The magazine mentioned that "Iraq ranked 81st globally and eighth in the Arab region with 4.3 tons per capita of carbon dioxide."