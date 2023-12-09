CBI auctions +$1 bn during the past week

2023-12-09 16:00:09 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The total sales of the Iraqi Central Bank (CBI) in hard currency for the US dollar during the past week amounted to more than one billion dollars.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that CBI sold during the past week, over five days of auctions, a total of $1,048,170,594, averaging at $209,634,108 per day, a decrease from the previous week's figure of $1,117,709,150.

The highest sales of dollars were on Sunday, reaching $219,957,731, while the lowest sales were on Monday, totaling $202,300,305.

Our correspondent indicated that foreign exchange sales during the past week amounted to $957,890,549, showing a 91% increase compared to cash sales, which totaled $90,280,000.