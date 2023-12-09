Iraqi President encourages active participation in upcoming local elections

2023-12-09 16:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / President Abdullatif Jamal Rashid urged every eligible citizen to participate actively in the upcoming local elections, emphasizing the importance of engaging in both the special and general voting days.

In a statement regarding the upcoming Provincial Council elections, Rashid highlighted, "The upcoming Provincial Council elections are crucial, especially during this ongoing period where the government is striving for reconstruction efforts and the provision of various essential services needed by citizens."

The President urged Iraqis to actively and energetically participate in this electoral process.

He further commented, "If previous elections had some blemishes, it is a phenomenon observed in many electoral processes in well-established democratic countries. It can be rectified and eliminated by citizens exercising their voting rights and the public monitoring the performance of various authorities."

President Rashid appealed to "all eligible voters to actively engage in choosing Provincial Council members to ensure better services, more developed cities, and a better quality of life deserved by Iraqis."

He also urged "all those involved in managing the electoral process to continue necessary efforts to achieve a successful electoral process that respects the voters' will and ensures fairness, equality, and adherence to constitutional principles and laws."

Meanwhile, during a speech at the annual conference of the Iraqi Disabled Association, the head of the National Wisdom Movement (Al-Hikma), Ammar al-Hakim, emphasized, "We are approaching a critical local election that has been long-awaited and delayed due to the prevailing circumstances. It is time to fulfill this commitment to solidify stability and kick-start reconstruction and services in our governorates."