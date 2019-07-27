عربي | كوردى


Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran faces key test

2019/07/27 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US

President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran is at a

crossroads.His

administration is trying to decide whether to risk stoking international

tensions even more by ending one of the last remaining components of the 2015

nuclear deal. The US faces a Thursday deadline to decide whether to extend or

cancel sanctions waivers to foreign companies working on Iran’s civilian

nuclear program as permitted under the deal.Ending

the waivers would be the next logical step in the campaign and it’s a move

favored by Trump’s allies in Congress who endorse a tough approach to Iran. But

it also would escalate tensions with Iran and with some European allies, and

two officials say a divided administration is likely to keep the waivers afloat

with temporary extensions. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to

discuss internal deliberations.The

mere fact that the administration is divided on the issue — it’s already

postponed an announcement twice, according to the officials — is the latest in

a series of confusing signals that Trump has sent over Iran, causing confusion

among supporters and critics of the president about just what he hopes to

achieve in the standoff with Iran.Some

fear the mixed messages could trigger open conflict amid a buildup of US

military forces in the Arabian Gulf region.“It’s

always a problem when you don’t have a coherent policy because you are

vulnerable to manipulation and the mixed messages have created the environment

for dangerous miscalculation,” said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran expert at the

Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Trump has simultaneously provoked

an escalatory cycle with Iran while also making clear to Iran that he is averse

to conflict.”The

public face of the pressure campaign is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he

rejects suggestions the strategy is less than clear cut.“America

has a strategy which we are convinced will work,” he said this past week. “We

will deny Iran the wealth to foment terror around the world and build out their

nuclear program.”Yet

the administration’s recent actions — which included an unusual mediation

effort by Kentucky’s anti-interventionist Sen. Rand Paul — have frustrated some

of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill and elsewhere. Those actions also

have led to unease in Europe and Asia, where the administration’s attempt to

rally support for a coalition to protect ships transiting the Gulf has drawn

only lukewarm responses.Trump

withdrew last year from the 2015 deal that Iran signed with the US, France,

Britain, Germany, Russia and China. The agreement lifted punishing economic

sanctions in exchange for limits on the Iranian nuclear program. Critics in the

United States believed it didn’t do enough to thwart Iranian efforts to develop

nuclear weapons and enabled Iran to rebuild its economy and continue funding

militants throughout the Middle East.Trump,

who called it “the worst deal in history,” began reinstating sanctions, and they

have hobbled an already weak Iranian economy.Iran

responded by blowing through limits on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles and

announcing plans to enrich uranium beyond levels permitted under the deal. Iran

has taken increasingly provocative actions against ships in the Gulf, including

the seizure of a British vessel, and the downing of a US drone.Sometime

before Thursday, the administration will have to either cancel or extend

waivers that allow European, Russian and Chinese companies to work in Iran’s

civilian nuclear facilities. The officials familiar with the “civil nuclear

cooperation waivers” say a decision in principle has been made to let them

expire but that they are likely to be extended for 90 more days to allow

companies time to wind down their operations.At

the same time, Trump gave his blessing to Paul to meet last week with Iranian

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was in New York to attend a UN

meeting. Officials familiar with the development said Paul raised the idea with

Trump at a golf outing and the president nodded his assent.Deal

critics, including Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of

Arkansas, say the waivers should be revoked because they give Iran access to

technology that could be used for weapons. In particular, they have targeted a

waiver that allows conversion work at the once-secret Fordow site. The other

facilities are the Bushehr nuclear power station, the Arak heavy water plant

and the Tehran Research Reactor.Deal

supporters say the waivers give international experts a valuable window into

Iran’s atomic program that might otherwise not exist. They also say some of the

work, particularly on nuclear isotopes that can be used in medicine at the

Tehran reactor, is humanitarian in nature.Trump

has been coy about his plans. He said this past week that “it could go either

way very easily. Very easily. And I’m OK either way it goes.”That

vacillation has left administration hawks such as Pompeo and national security

adviser John Bolton in a quandary.Bolton

has long advocated military action against Iran with the goal of changing the

Tehran government and, while Pompeo may agree, he is more sensitive to Trump’s

reluctance to military intervention, according to the officials.“Pompeo

is trying to reconcile contradictory impulses by focusing on the means rather

than ends, which is sanctions,” said Sadjadpour. “But rather than bringing

clarity, Trump has brought further confusion by promoting the idea of Rand Paul

as an envoy.”This

has given Iran an opening that it is trying to exploit, he said.“For

years, the US has tried to create fissures between hardliners and moderates in

Tehran and now Iran is trying to do the exact same thing in Washington.”



