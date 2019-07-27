Trump’s ‘maximum pressure’ campaign on Iran faces key test

2019/07/27 | 18:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- US
President Donald Trump’s “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran is at a
crossroads.His
administration is trying to decide whether to risk stoking international
tensions even more by ending one of the last remaining components of the 2015
nuclear deal. The US faces a Thursday deadline to decide whether to extend or
cancel sanctions waivers to foreign companies working on Iran’s civilian
nuclear program as permitted under the deal.Ending
the waivers would be the next logical step in the campaign and it’s a move
favored by Trump’s allies in Congress who endorse a tough approach to Iran. But
it also would escalate tensions with Iran and with some European allies, and
two officials say a divided administration is likely to keep the waivers afloat
with temporary extensions. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to
discuss internal deliberations.The
mere fact that the administration is divided on the issue — it’s already
postponed an announcement twice, according to the officials — is the latest in
a series of confusing signals that Trump has sent over Iran, causing confusion
among supporters and critics of the president about just what he hopes to
achieve in the standoff with Iran.Some
fear the mixed messages could trigger open conflict amid a buildup of US
military forces in the Arabian Gulf region.“It’s
always a problem when you don’t have a coherent policy because you are
vulnerable to manipulation and the mixed messages have created the environment
for dangerous miscalculation,” said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran expert at the
Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Trump has simultaneously provoked
an escalatory cycle with Iran while also making clear to Iran that he is averse
to conflict.”The
public face of the pressure campaign is Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and he
rejects suggestions the strategy is less than clear cut.“America
has a strategy which we are convinced will work,” he said this past week. “We
will deny Iran the wealth to foment terror around the world and build out their
nuclear program.”Yet
the administration’s recent actions — which included an unusual mediation
effort by Kentucky’s anti-interventionist Sen. Rand Paul — have frustrated some
of Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill and elsewhere. Those actions also
have led to unease in Europe and Asia, where the administration’s attempt to
rally support for a coalition to protect ships transiting the Gulf has drawn
only lukewarm responses.Trump
withdrew last year from the 2015 deal that Iran signed with the US, France,
Britain, Germany, Russia and China. The agreement lifted punishing economic
sanctions in exchange for limits on the Iranian nuclear program. Critics in the
United States believed it didn’t do enough to thwart Iranian efforts to develop
nuclear weapons and enabled Iran to rebuild its economy and continue funding
militants throughout the Middle East.Trump,
who called it “the worst deal in history,” began reinstating sanctions, and they
have hobbled an already weak Iranian economy.Iran
responded by blowing through limits on its low-enriched uranium stockpiles and
announcing plans to enrich uranium beyond levels permitted under the deal. Iran
has taken increasingly provocative actions against ships in the Gulf, including
the seizure of a British vessel, and the downing of a US drone.Sometime
before Thursday, the administration will have to either cancel or extend
waivers that allow European, Russian and Chinese companies to work in Iran’s
civilian nuclear facilities. The officials familiar with the “civil nuclear
cooperation waivers” say a decision in principle has been made to let them
expire but that they are likely to be extended for 90 more days to allow
companies time to wind down their operations.At
the same time, Trump gave his blessing to Paul to meet last week with Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who was in New York to attend a UN
meeting. Officials familiar with the development said Paul raised the idea with
Trump at a golf outing and the president nodded his assent.Deal
critics, including Republican Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of
Arkansas, say the waivers should be revoked because they give Iran access to
technology that could be used for weapons. In particular, they have targeted a
waiver that allows conversion work at the once-secret Fordow site. The other
facilities are the Bushehr nuclear power station, the Arak heavy water plant
and the Tehran Research Reactor.Deal
supporters say the waivers give international experts a valuable window into
Iran’s atomic program that might otherwise not exist. They also say some of the
work, particularly on nuclear isotopes that can be used in medicine at the
Tehran reactor, is humanitarian in nature.Trump
has been coy about his plans. He said this past week that “it could go either
way very easily. Very easily. And I’m OK either way it goes.”That
vacillation has left administration hawks such as Pompeo and national security
adviser John Bolton in a quandary.Bolton
has long advocated military action against Iran with the goal of changing the
Tehran government and, while Pompeo may agree, he is more sensitive to Trump’s
reluctance to military intervention, according to the officials.“Pompeo
is trying to reconcile contradictory impulses by focusing on the means rather
than ends, which is sanctions,” said Sadjadpour. “But rather than bringing
clarity, Trump has brought further confusion by promoting the idea of Rand Paul
as an envoy.”This
has given Iran an opening that it is trying to exploit, he said.“For
years, the US has tried to create fissures between hardliners and moderates in
Tehran and now Iran is trying to do the exact same thing in Washington.”
