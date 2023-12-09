USD exchange rates record a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil upon closure

2023-12-09 17:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates for the US dollar decreased in Baghdad on Saturday, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), upon market closure.

Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent reported that the USD rates dropped following the closure of both Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges, marking 157,500 IQD for $100 US. This is compared to the morning rate of 157,700 IQD for $100.

Our correspondent pointed out that selling prices at exchange stores in local markets in Baghdad have decreased, with the selling rate reaching 158,500 IQD for $100, while the buying rate stood at 156,500 IQD for $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also saw a decline, with the selling price recorded at 157,300 IQD for every $100, and the buying price at 157,150 IQD for $100.