KRG minister reveals new condition set by Baghdad for salary funding

2023-12-09 18:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Minister of Endowment and Religious Affairs in the Kurdistan Region (KRI), Pishtewan Sadiq, stated on Saturday that the federal government will only fund 60% of the monthly salaries of employees and workers in the public sector in the Region.

Speaking at a religious event in Erbil, Sadiq mentioned that the Iraqi government has imposed another condition for sending financial dues and relayed it to the negotiating delegation of the Regional Government (KRG).

"The government informed the delegation that if it manages to fund the monthly salaries, it will only send 60%, and KRG is responsible for securing the remaining 40% from its internal revenues."

He further added that Baghdad conveyed to KRG’s negotiating delegation that the internal revenues of Kurdistan should not solely be under the control of KRG.