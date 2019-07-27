عربي | كوردى


China's Iran oil imports plunge as US sanctions bite

2019/07/27 | 19:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- China’s

crude oil imports from Iran sank almost 60% in June from a year earlier, Chinese

customs data showed on Saturday, following the end of a waiver on US sanctions

at the start of May.Crude

shipments from Iran were 855,638 tonnes last month, or 208,205 barrels per day

(bpd), data from the General Administration of Customs showed. That compared

with 254,016 bpd in May.According

to Refinitiv Oil Research assessments, a total of 670,000 tonnes, or about

163,000 bpd, of Iranian crude oil was discharged in June at Tianjin in north

China and Jinzhou in the northeast.Refinitiv

Oil Research also showed another 430,000 tonnes of Iranian crude oil was

discharged in July at Jinzhou and Huizhou in south China.All

the discharged vessels are operated by National Iranian Tanker Company.It’s

not clear who owns the cargoes nor if any buyer has been arranged. State oil

firms have since May stopped taking Iranian crude oil, due to concerns about US

sanctions.Jinzhou,

Tianjin and Huizhou are all where Chinese oil firms operate refineries and

commercial storage tanks. They are also the sites where China’s government

emergency stocks are held.For

the first six months of the year, China’s imports of Iranian crude oil tumbled

30% on a year earlier to 11.03 million tonnes, or 447,327 bpd.Saudi

Arabia overtook Russia to become the country’s top supplier in June with 7.72

million tonnes, or 1.88 million bpd, up 84.1% from a year earlier and compared

with 1.11 million bpd in May.Arrivals

from Russia reached 7.15 million tonnes, or 1.74 million bpd, up 45.5% from a

year earlier and compared with 6.36 million bpd in May.For

the first six months, imports from Russia came in at 37.69 million tonnes, or 1.53

million bpd, up 15.2% on the year.Imports

of US crude came in at 769,094 tonnes, versus 786,637 tonnes in May. Imports

for the January-June period tumbled 76.2% from year-ago levels to 2.12 million

tonnes or 515,722 bpd, amid the US-China trade dispute.Beijing

has not raised tariffs on US oil despite raising duties on US LNG and coal.



