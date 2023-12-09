KRI’s border forces apprehend 13 foreign infiltrators crossing illegally in al-Sulaymaniyah

2023-12-09 21:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Border Forces Command in Kurdistan (KRI) announced on Saturday the arrest of 13 foreign infiltrators who attempted to cross the border illegally in al-Sulaymaniyah.

According to a statement by the command, "As part of the border forces' tasks to secure the borders and prevent infiltration and smuggling incidents, a unit from the twenty-first Border Regiment within the First Region Border Command succeeded in apprehending 19 foreign infiltrators."

It was further added that "the infiltrators attempted to cross the borders illegally within the administrative boundaries of al-Sulaymaniyah governorate," and they were "handed over to the competent authorities to take the necessary legal actions against them."