Home › INA › Destruction of imported egg whites from the importation center at Zerbatia Customs

Destruction of imported egg whites from the importation center at Zerbatia Customs

2019/07/27 | 19:10



Baghdad - INA







The customs authority announced on Saturday the destruction of an imported cargo from the Iranian, which is prohibited from importing at the customs center of Zurbatiya border.







A statement issued by the agency received that its authorities at the customs center of Zurbatiya border has destroyed an imported shipment from the Iranian side is prohibited from importing."























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Baghdad - INAThe customs authority announced on Saturday the destruction of an imported cargo from the Iranian, which is prohibited from importing at the customs center of Zurbatiya border.A statement issued by the agency received that its authorities at the customs center of Zurbatiya border has destroyed an imported shipment from the Iranian side is prohibited from importing."