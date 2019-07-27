عربي | كوردى


Destruction of imported egg whites from the importation center at Zerbatia Customs

2019/07/27 | 19:10
Baghdad - INA

 Baghdad - INA



The customs authority announced on Saturday the destruction of an imported cargo from the Iranian, which is prohibited from importing at the customs center of Zurbatiya border.



A statement issued by the agency received that its authorities at the customs center of Zurbatiya border has destroyed an imported shipment from the Iranian side is prohibited from importing."











