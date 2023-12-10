UNAMI Awards Contract for Asphalt Pavement

2023-12-10 06:00:08 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. North Power Co. For Contr. Of Civil Constr., Electr., Mechan., Chemical & Eng. Design Ltd has won a contract with the United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI): "Asphalt pavement for the parking area with car shade." The contract is valued at $156,034, with a potential end date of November 30, 2028. […]

