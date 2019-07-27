Home › INA › PM holds a special meeting to provide services in the province of Baghdad

PM holds a special meeting to provide services in the province of Baghdad

2019/07/27 | 19:10



Baghdad - INA







The meeting discussed the development of the service reality in various districts and met the needs of citizens, in the presence of the sectoral ministries finance, planning, electricity, health, education, reconstruction, housing and municipalities, in addition to the Baghdad Operations Command and the Secretariat of Baghdad. Governor of Baghdad and a number of officials in the province.







He added that during the meeting discussed ways to provide the best services for the people of the province of Baghdad and the provision of electricity and potable water, in addition to discussing major projects such as sewage and hospitals and rehabilitation of roads, and the need to find jobs to accommodate the people of the province.



















