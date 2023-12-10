Iraqi resistance group denounces targeting diplomatic missions following attacks on the US embassy

2023-12-10 10:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ A member group of the Iraqi Islamic Resistance, an umbrella of Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary groups, has condemned the recent attack on the US embassy in Baghdad, accusing the federal government of following Washington's agenda.

On December 8th, the perimeter of the heavily fortified embassy in the Green Zone was struck by a barrage of rockets, though no casualties were reported. This incident appeared to be another chapter in the ongoing saga of attacks and counter-attacks between Iran-aligned forces and the US-led coalition.

However, a statement released by al-Wa'd Al-Sadiq group on Sunday presented a starkly different perspective. The group explicitly rejected the targeting of diplomatic missions, emphasizing their belief that such actions are "a matter of popular and political rejection."

The statement said that the group views diplomatic missions as protected entities under "law and diplomatic custom," effectively distancing themselves from future attacks of this nature.

The group urged the Iraqi government to implement the parliament's resolution and proceed with the final exodus of foreign forces from the country.

Yesterday, Abu Ali al-Askari, a commander of the Kata'ib Hezbollah -- another Iran-aligned Iraqi Shiite militia and a member of the Islamic Resistance group -- said that the group's attacks on Friday were "just the beginning of a new phase of the conflict."

"Our jihadi operations against the American occupation will continue until the last American soldier is expelled from Iraqi soil," al-Askari said. "If the Iraqi government wants to negotiate with them to withdraw their forces from the country, we do not object to that, but we are sure that it is another lie from the American lies that will not fool us."

Al-Askari also said that the US embassy in Baghdad is still a "forward base for managing military and security operations" and a "nest of espionage."

"Some people see pride in bowing to it and marketing it as diplomatic missions that must be protected," he said, warning that "their positions will disappear with the end of the occupation."

He said that the group's attacks on Friday were "just the beginning of a new phase of conflict, and the coming days will determine the level of the response."

U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin singled out Iran-aligned armed groups "Kata'ib Hezbollah" and "Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba" for the recent targeting of U.S. personnel.

"The United States reserves the right to respond decisively against those groups," Austin told Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani al-Sudani over the phone, according to a Pentagon statement summarizing the call.

He welcomed Prime Minister al-Sudani's statement this morning that condemned the attack as "acts of terrorism" that "endanger Iraq's internal security."

They also discussed the U.S.-Iraq Joint Security Cooperation Dialogue in August 2023. The statement emphasized that it is a "consultative mechanism" for the transition of the coalition forces. "However, the Secretary made clear that attacks against U.S. forces must stop."

Early on Friday, nearly seven mortar rounds landed in the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad. The attack marked the first time it had been fired on in more than a year, apparently widening the range of targets.

No group claimed responsibility, but previous attacks against U.S. forces have been carried out by Iran-aligned groups operating under the banner of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq.

U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria were also targeted with rockets and drones at least five more times on Friday; three times at separate bases in Syria, and twice at the Ain al-Asad airbase west of Baghdad, a different U.S. defense official said.

The attacks were the most recorded against U.S. forces in the region in a single day since mid-October, when Iran-aligned militias started targeting U.S. assets in Iraq and Syria over Washington's backing of Israel in its war against Hamas in Gaza.

Explosions were heard near the embassy, in the center of Baghdad, at about 4 a.m. on Friday. Sirens calling on people to take cover were activated. State media said the attack damaged the headquarters of an Iraqi security agency.