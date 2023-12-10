Iraqi PM calls for a swift formation of human rights commission

2023-12-10 12:30:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Muhammad Shi'a al-Sudani called on the Iraqi parliament on Sunday to complete the selection of members of the High Commission for Human Rights.

"The commission is a constitutional and legal body that is essential for the promotion and protection of human rights in Iraq," Sudani said in a speech at the second national human rights conference in Baghdad.

The conference, organized by the Ministry of Justice, was held under the slogan "The State of Man is Our Goal" to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Sudani said that the government was committed to promoting human rights in all areas of life, including the right to a decent life, the right to education and health care, the right to work, and the right to return for displaced people.

"We have opened channels of communication for any complaint, no matter how small or insignificant," he said. "We have issued clear and strict instructions to law enforcement officers to treat citizens with humanity and respect."

Prime Minister al-Sudani said that the government had brought to justice those who had committed human rights abuses, including those who had exploited their power. He added that the government had enacted a national strategy to combat human trafficking and a national plan to prevent suicide.

The government had also submitted a bill on the right to information to parliament, al-Sudani said. It had also enacted a law on the protection of Yazidi survivors of ISIS, and it had provided housing for Yazidi families who had been displaced by the conflict.

The premier said the government was working on amending a draft law on freedom of expression, assembly, and peaceful demonstration. He said that the government was also working on a law to prohibit torture and inhuman treatment.