Iraq Kurds accuse PKK of Turkish diplomat's murder

2019/07/27 | 19:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The

authorities in Iraqi Kurdistan have accused Turkish Kurdish rebels of the

Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) of ordering the July 17 murder of the Turkish

vice-consul in the regional capital Erbil.The

federal government in Baghdad has often blamed the PKK for carrying out attacks

against Turkish targets from its rear bases in Iraq's northern mountains, but a

statement issued late Friday was a rare accusation against their fellow Kurds

by the autonomous regional authorities.The

PKK's armed wing had denied responsibility for the assassination.But

the Iraqi Kurdish authorities said that based on a detailed confession by the

suspected Turkish Kurdish gunman, Mazloum Dag, 27, the murder was carried out

on the orders of top PKK commanders.Turkish

Vice-Consul Osman Kose was gunned down with two Iraqis while they dined on a

restaurant terrace in Erbil.Iraqi

Kurdish security services said that the murder had been three months in the

planning by PKK commanders in their heavily fortified hideouts in Iraq's Qandil

mountains.They

said they had arrested three Turkish and three Iraqi suspects.Dag's

arrest last Saturday was immediately seized on by the Turkish media as his

sister Dersim is a member of parliament for Turkey's main pro-Kurdish party,

the People's Democratic Party (HDP).The

HDP, the country's second largest opposition group, is regularly accused by

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of links to the outlawed PKK.The

HDP "strongly" condemned the Erbil attack, calling it an

"absolutely unacceptable provocation attempt."In

May, Turkey launched a major ground offensive and bombing campaign against the

PKK in Qandil, the latest of many in the military's three and a half decade

campaign against the rebels.Analysts

have suggested the attack on the Turkish diplomat might have been carried out

in retaliation for the killing of several PKK commanders in the latest bombing

campaign.Following

Kose's murder, Turkey broadened its cross-border operations, launching air

strikes against PKK bases and members in the Kurdish-held Makhmur area south of

Iraq's second city Mosul.



