Gold stabilize in Baghdad, Erbil markets

2023-12-10 12:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The prices of foreign and Iraqi gold have stabilized in the local markets in the capital, Baghdad, and in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, today, Sunday, December 10, 2023.

The gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street in the capital Baghdad recorded, this morning, a selling price of 442,000 dinars for one mithqal of 21-carat gold from the Gulf, Turkish, and European sources, with a buying price of 438,000 dinars, According to Shafaq News Agency's correspondent.

He indicated that the selling price of one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold was recorded at 412,000 dinars, while the buying price reached 408,000 dinars.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranges between 445,000 and 455,000 dinars, while the selling price of a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranges between 420,000 and 430,000 dinars.

As for gold prices in Erbil, the selling price of a mithqal of 24-carat gold was recorded at 515,000 dinars, while 22-carat gold sold at 475,000 dinars, 21-carat at 455,000 dinars, and 18-carat at 395,000 dinars.