KRG suspends around 2000 companies on human trafficking charges

2023-12-10 13:30:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Dindar Zebari, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) coordinator of international recommendations, reported on Sunday that hundreds of companies have been shut down, while others have been referred for investigation on charges related to human trafficking crimes.

This statement was made during the launch of the second conference for the National Human Rights Plan in Iraq, organized by the Iraqi Ministry of Justice in Baghdad under the slogan "Humanity is Our Goal", coinciding with the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Zebari mentioned in his speech that combating human trafficking has received significant attention from KRG. A total of 138 cases were investigated, including cases involving forced labor, organ trafficking, child trafficking, human smuggling, and the exploitation of individuals for begging.