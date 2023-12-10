Iraq to close land and air borders during local elections

2023-12-10 13:45:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Ministry of Interior announced on Sunday the closure of land and air borders on the day of local elections scheduled to be held on the 18th of December.

The spokesperson for the ministry, Brigadier General Muqdad Miri, told Shafaq News Agency, "the security apparatuses have completed all their preparations and plans to secure the elections," adding, "the higher committee directed the closure of both air and land borders during the voting day."