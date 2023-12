2023-12-10 14:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The President of Iraq, Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, arrived in Cyprus for an official visit on Sunday.

The Iraqi Presidency, in a statement, said that President Rashid and his accompanying delegation arrived today in the Republic of Cyprus, responding to an official invitation from Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulides, without providing further details.