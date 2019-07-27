Home › Iraq News › Hazim Tahsin Beg sworn in as new Yazidi leader in Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/07/27 | 20:15



DUHOK, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Hazim Tahsin Beg was inaugurated as leader (Mir) of global Yazidi community on Saturday at Lalish Temple, the faith’s most holy site, located in Duhok province in Iraqi Kurdistan.



Hazim Tahsin Beg was chosen as the new Yazidi leader on Wednesday in Iraqi Kurdistan. Six other candidates had come forward to become the new Mir since January, but withdrew from contention to allow Hazim Tahsin Beg to assume the role, Ismat Tahsin Beg said.



He takes on the role six months after the passing of his father and previous Mir, Tahsin Beg Saeed, who died in January 2019 in Germany after a long illness. He had been Mir since 1944.























Born in 1963 in Baadra in Duhok province, Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg is the father of three children.



During a press conference, Mir Hazim Tahsin Beg promised to include more people from Sinjar on administrative and spiritual councils.



“Starting today, I will be of service to all Yazidis around the world and I will establish a council of Yazidis with more than 60 percent of its members from Sinjar [Shingal],” said the new leader in a speech.



“We will work with the Kurdistan Region’s government and the Iraqi Government to find a solution to help displaced Yazidis return to their home,” Beg added.



Kurdistan Prime Minister Masrour Barzani congratulated him in a phone call, according to a read out released by the Kurdistan Regional Government.



His inauguration comes shortly before the fifth anniversary of the attempted genocide of the Yazidis in August 2014 by Islamic State militants.



In August 2014, the Islamic State ISIS militants attacked the Sinjar district, which was home to hundreds of thousands of Yazidis, after Massoud Barzani’s KDP peshmerga militia forces withdrew from the area without a fight leaving behind the Yazidi civilians to IS killing and genocide.



Thousands of Yazidi women were raped and murdered, with many of the survivors sold into sexual slavery and taken away to other parts of Iraq, Syria, and even further afield. Men and boys were systematically murdered, forced to work for the group, or coerced into becoming child soldiers.



It is estimated that 3,000 Yazidis were killed over a period of several days and 6,800 others were abducted.



Although several thousand Yazidis have been rescued over the last four-and-a-half years, another 3,000 remain missing.



The Yazidis are a Kurdish speaking religious group linked to Zoroastrianism and Sufism. The religious has roots that date back to ancient Mesopotamia, are considered heretics by the hard-line Islamic State group.



Some 600,000 Yazidis live in villages in Iraqi Kurdistan region and in Kurdish areas outside Kurdistan region in around Mosul in Nineveh province, with additional communities in Transcaucasia, Armenia, Georgia, Turkey and Syria. Since the 1990s, the Yazidis have emigrated to Europe, especially to Germany. There are almost 1.5 million Yazidis worldwide.



