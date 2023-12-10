Iraq News Now

Iraqi PM, US Defense Secretary address attacks on US Embassy in Baghdad
2023-12-10 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, addressed on Saturday the recent attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad in a phone call with the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. Al-Sudani highlighted the need to preserve Iraqi sovereignty and reaffirmed the Iraqi government’s dedication to defending diplomatic missions, calling for a […]

