Iraqi PM, US Defense Secretary address attacks on US Embassy in Baghdad

2023-12-10 16:00:09 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, addressed on Saturday the recent attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad in a phone call with the US Secretary of Defense, Lloyd Austin. Al-Sudani highlighted the need to preserve Iraqi sovereignty and reaffirmed the Iraqi government’s dedication to defending diplomatic missions, calling for a […]

