Fire kills three children in Kirkuk IDP camp

2019/02/05 | 14:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region - Three children died from severe burns after a fire broke out at their family tent at an IDP camp in Kirkuk on Tuesday.
"Last night, fire broke out at the Nazrawa camp in Laylan, Kirkuk killing three children," Afrasiyaw Kamil, spokesperson of Kirkk Police, told Rudaw.Kamil added that both parents were also badly burnt in the fire and receiving treatment at the Kirkuk hospital.The police spokesperson said the fire was caused by electrical failure.The majority of IDPs at the Nazrawa camp are Arab families from Hawija.In a similar incident a two year old boy lost his life to a fire at a Duhok IDP camp last week.
