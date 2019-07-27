Bahrain executes three, including Shiite terrorists

2019/07/27 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Bahrain
executed on Saturday three men convicted in two separate cases, one involving
the killing of a police officer and the other the killing of a mosque imam, the
public prosecutor said in a statement.Two
of the men, reportedly Iranian-backed Shiite terrorists Ali al-Arab and Ahmed
al-Malali, were sentenced to death last year in a mass trial along with another
56 men convicted and given jail terms on “terrorism crimes.”The
men were part of a terrorist cell trained to use heavy weapons and explosives. The
court jailed 19 of them for life and the other 37 for terms of up to 15 years.The
prosecutor’s statement, which did not identify any of the men, said two of them
were convicted for crimes including using an assault rifle to kill a police
officer in 2017, in attacks orchestrated by Iran-based ringleaders.Bahrain
accuses mainly Shiite Iran of stoking militancy in the kingdom, which Tehran
denies. Bahrain, a strategic island where the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet is based,
has a Shiite majority population but is ruled by a Sunni royal family.The
authorities have said they are protecting national security from terrorists.Bahrain
has tried many members of the Shiite opposition following a failed uprising in
2011. Many others have escaped abroad.The
third executed man was convicted of killing an imam in 2018.Meanwhile,
in London, a protester was arrested for trespassing on a diplomatic premises
late on Friday after climbing on to the roof of Bahrain’s embassy, British
police said.A
video posted on YouTube showed the intruder unfurling a banner calling on new
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to stop the executions. It
also showed emergency service officials breaking open the door of the embassy
to gain access.
