Bahrain executes three, including Shiite terrorists

2019/07/27 | 21:25
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Bahrain

executed on Saturday three men convicted in two separate cases, one involving

the killing of a police officer and the other the killing of a mosque imam, the

public prosecutor said in a statement.Two

of the men, reportedly Iranian-backed Shiite terrorists Ali al-Arab and Ahmed

al-Malali, were sentenced to death last year in a mass trial along with another

56 men convicted and given jail terms on “terrorism crimes.”The

men were part of a terrorist cell trained to use heavy weapons and explosives. The

court jailed 19 of them for life and the other 37 for terms of up to 15 years.The

prosecutor’s statement, which did not identify any of the men, said two of them

were convicted for crimes including using an assault rifle to kill a police

officer in 2017, in attacks orchestrated by Iran-based ringleaders.Bahrain

accuses mainly Shiite Iran of stoking militancy in the kingdom, which Tehran

denies. Bahrain, a strategic island where the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet is based,

has a Shiite majority population but is ruled by a Sunni royal family.The

authorities have said they are protecting national security from terrorists.Bahrain

has tried many members of the Shiite opposition following a failed uprising in

2011. Many others have escaped abroad.The

third executed man was convicted of killing an imam in 2018.Meanwhile,

in London, a protester was arrested for trespassing on a diplomatic premises

late on Friday after climbing on to the roof of Bahrain’s embassy, British

police said.A

video posted on YouTube showed the intruder unfurling a banner calling on new

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to stop the executions. It

also showed emergency service officials breaking open the door of the embassy

to gain access.



