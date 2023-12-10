USD exchange rates show a downward trend in Baghdad and Erbil upon closure

2023-12-10 17:15:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined on Sunday in Baghdad and Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region (KRI), upon closure.

According to Shafaq News Agency’s correspondent, the dollar rates decreased with the closure of the main al-Kifah and al-Harithiya currency exchange markets in Baghdad, marking 157,000 IQD per $100. This was a decrease from 157,450 IQD per $100 reported earlier in the day.

Furthermore, the selling prices at local currency exchange shops in Baghdad decreased, with the selling rate at 158,000 IQD per $100, while the buying rate stood at 156,000 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the dollar also experienced a decline, with selling rates at 156,850 IQD for $100 and buying rates at 156,750 IQD for $100.