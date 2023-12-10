Iraqi PM checks on Kuwait’s Emir health condition

2023-12-10 17:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, checked on the health condition of the Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, during a phone call on Saturday with the Crown Prince of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah. Al-Sudani wished a speedy recovery to the Emir of Kuwait and stability and […]

