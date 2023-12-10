Bombing targets National Security Service headquarters in Baghdad

2023-12-10 19:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi National Security Service announced on Friday that its headquarters in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, was attacked by armed groups. The agency’s spokesperson indicated that missile projectiles caused material damage to vehicles and buildings, according to the Iraqi News Agency (INA). The Iraqi National Security Service mentioned that it will pursue […]

