Home › INA › MOD from Basra: the establishment of the largest naval base for the Iraqi army

MOD from Basra: the establishment of the largest naval base for the Iraqi army

2019/07/27 | 22:40



Basra-INA







During his visit to the province of Basra, Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari announced the establishment of the largest military naval base for the Iraqi army.







The ministry said in a statement received by the Iraqi news agency that al-Shammari visited the province of Basra accompanied by the Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Committee on Security and Defense Parliamentary and Assistant Chief of Staff of the operations and senior officers in the leadership was received by the commander of operations Basra and the commander of the naval force.







He added that the minister was aware of the stages of the construction of the port of Faw. Declaring the establishment of the largest military naval base for the Iraqi army.



















(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Basra-INADuring his visit to the province of Basra, Defense Minister Najah al-Shammari announced the establishment of the largest military naval base for the Iraqi army.The ministry said in a statement received by the Iraqi news agency that al-Shammari visited the province of Basra accompanied by the Minister of Transport and Chairman of the Committee on Security and Defense Parliamentary and Assistant Chief of Staff of the operations and senior officers in the leadership was received by the commander of operations Basra and the commander of the naval force.He added that the minister was aware of the stages of the construction of the port of Faw. Declaring the establishment of the largest military naval base for the Iraqi army.