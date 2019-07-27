Home › INA › Nigeria... Viper gives MPs leave for an indefinite period

2019/07/27 | 22:40



A snake infiltrated the public hall of a local parliament in south-western Nigeria, prompting MPs to vacate the site and indefinitely suspend the hearings.







When we wanted to enter a public meeting, a large snake entered the hall, disrupting our meeting and forcing us to leave in a hurry, said a spokesman for a group of Ondo state deputies, Olugnaga Omoli.The snake appeared to have fallen from the ceiling to the public hall, nor had it bitten anyone, and the parliamentarians had grabbed it and killed it.The spokesman attributed the incident to the dilapidated state of parliament, due to lack of funding and delayed maintenance."This room is no longer safe for legislative work, so we decided to adjourn the hearings and enter the parliament on leave for an indefinite period, Omoli said.







He said that the deputies will not return until the completion of spraying the site with the necessary chemicals.



















