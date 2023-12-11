Iraq go against fossil fuel plans at COP28

2023-12-11 00:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq and oil-exporting countries adhered to a stance refusing the reduction or abandonment of fossil fuel usage in a final agreement at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. Two days before the end of the conference, the oil-producing countries are facing unprecedented pressure in the history of climate conferences from […]

