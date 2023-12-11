Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraq go against fossil fuel plans at COP28

Iraq go against fossil fuel plans at COP28

Iraq go against fossil fuel plans at COP
Iraq go against fossil fuel plans at COP28
2023-12-11 00:15:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq and oil-exporting countries adhered to a stance refusing the reduction or abandonment of fossil fuel usage in a final agreement at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) in Dubai. Two days before the end of the conference, the oil-producing countries are facing unprecedented pressure in the history of climate conferences from […]

The post Iraq go against fossil fuel plans at COP28 appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links