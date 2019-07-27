Iraq: separate bombings kill 3 in Kirkuk, Salahudin

2019/07/27 | 22:40
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- (MENAFN) On Friday, as many as three people were murdered and ten more injured as a result of two separate bombings in the provinces of Kirkuk and Salahudin, security officials emphasized. In the northern province of Kirkuk, a civilian vehicle was struck by a roadside bombing while cruising on a highway in an area some 25 km south of Krikuk city which is situated around 250 km north of Baghdad, Ammar al-Jubouri from the provincial police informed Xinhua.A-Jubouri stated that the two people were murdered in the blast while seven others injured.No group has claimed responsibility for the attack until now, but Daesh terrorist organization, in most cases, is responsible for such attacks which hit security forces and areas where crowds of civilians gather, including markets, cafes and mosques.