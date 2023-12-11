US dollar fell against Iraqi Dinar

2023-12-11 11:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the US dollar prices edged lower against the Iraqi dinar in Baghdad and Erbil markets.

With Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges opening in Baghdad, the US dollar exchange rate recorded 157,250 dinars for 100 dollars. 150 dinars less than Sunday’s rate.

In the local markets in the Iraqi capital, the selling prices reached 158,250 dinars, while the purchasing price opened at 156,250 dinars for every 100 dollars.