Nigerian court grants permission to declare Shiite group terrorists

2019/07/28 | 00:20

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- ANigerian court has granted the government permission to label a local Shiite groupa terrorist organization, the solicitor general told Reuters on Saturday.Membersof the Shiite extremist Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have been marchingin the capital Abuja calling for the release of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky,who has been in detention since 2015 despite a court order to release him.Theprotests have often turned violent. An IMN spokesman said at least 20 of thegroup’s members were killed this week during demonstrations.DayoApata, Nigeria’s solicitor general, confirmed in a mobile text message that afederal court in Abuja had granted the government permission to proscribe theIMN, a move offering the authorities the chance to clamp down harder on thegroup.AnIMN spokesman said they had not received any formal notice but said marcheswould continue.Zakzaky’soffice said plans to ban the movement had been considered since 2015, addingthat it was not surprised by the move.Acourt in the northern state of Kaduna is set to decide on Zakzaky’s bailapplication on Monday.TheShiite group can appeal the order.