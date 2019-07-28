عربي | كوردى


Nigerian court grants permission to declare Shiite group terrorists

2019/07/28 | 00:20
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A

Nigerian court has granted the government permission to label a local Shiite group

a terrorist organization, the solicitor general told Reuters on Saturday.Members

of the Shiite extremist Islamic Movement of Nigeria (IMN) have been marching

in the capital Abuja calling for the release of their leader, Ibrahim Zakzaky,

who has been in detention since 2015 despite a court order to release him.The

protests have often turned violent. An IMN spokesman said at least 20 of the

group’s members were killed this week during demonstrations.Dayo

Apata, Nigeria’s solicitor general, confirmed in a mobile text message that a

federal court in Abuja had granted the government permission to proscribe the

IMN, a move offering the authorities the chance to clamp down harder on the

group.An

IMN spokesman said they had not received any formal notice but said marches

would continue.Zakzaky’s

office said plans to ban the movement had been considered since 2015, adding

that it was not surprised by the move.A

court in the northern state of Kaduna is set to decide on Zakzaky’s bail

application on Monday.The

Shiite group can appeal the order.



