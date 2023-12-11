Kurdistan's President: I will always advocate women's rights

2023-12-11 13:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, congratulated the Kurdistan Women's Union on its 71st anniversary.

"I highly appreciate and thank this Union's struggle and sacrifices to protect women's rights, freedom, and equality, wishing it continued success." President Barzani said in a statement.

The Kurdish President, considered "the leading organization in protecting and defending women's rights," has "a prominent role in the civil struggle of Kurdistan society during the revolution and freedom eras."

He also pointed out that the Union has sponsored hundreds of women in all fields and has "raised many cadres and leaders who have served the nation in all areas."

The President of the Region also renewed full support for the "feminist struggle."

"I reassure the Kurdistan Women's Union and all feminist organizations and movements in Kurdistan that I will always be a supporter of ensuring women's rights," Barzani concluded.

The Kurdistan Women's Union (KWU) was founded in 1952 as part of the Kurdish Democratic Party (KDP,) the largest party in Iraqi Kurdistan.