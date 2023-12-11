Turkish lira hits record low against dollar
2023-12-11 13:30:08 - Source: Shafaq News
Shafaq News/ Turkey's lira touched a new all-time low of 29 to the dollar on Monday and it is down 35% so far this year after authorities loosened their grip on the currency as part of a pivot to more orthodox policies.
President Tayyip Erdogan - who had overseen years of unorthodoxy - reversed course in June and named a new cabinet and governor of the central bank, which has since raised interest rates to 40% from 8.5%.