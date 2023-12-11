Iraq announces prolonged media blackout ahead of the local election: official

2023-12-11 15:15:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq will enter a state of media blackout for three days this weekend with the authorities mandating a period of "election silence" starting this Friday, December 15, and lasting until the closing of all polling stations.

The announcement comes as Iraq gears up for its early parliamentary elections, scheduled for next Sunday, December 18.

The directive, issued by the Communications and Media Commission, requires all media outlets to refrain from promoting any political entity or candidate.

This enforced media hiatus, a legal requirement preceding all local and parliamentary elections in Iraq, aims to ensure a fair and impartial electoral process. During this period, all political parties, independent and coalition lists are prohibited from engaging in campaign activities, and candidates are strictly forbidden from engaging in any form of promotion, advertising, or activities aimed at influencing voters.