Iraqi security arrests 3 ISIS terrorists in Baghdad, Anbar

2023-12-11 16:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqNews.com) – The Iraqi Directorate of General Military Intelligence (DGMI) announced on Monday the arrest of three terrorists belonging to ISIS in Baghdad and Anbar governorates. The DGMI mentioned in a statement that Iraqi security forces carried out security operations in Baghdad and the western governorate of Anbar after receiving intelligence information indicating that […]

