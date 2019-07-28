عربي | كوردى


Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral

2019/07/28 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Tunisians

bid farewell to their first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi

at a state funeral on Saturday, attended by foreign leaders including French

President Emmanuel Macron.Essebsi,

who helped guide the North African country’s transition to democracy after the

2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday.Tens

of thousands of Tunisians lined up the streets of Tunis waving flags, chanting

the national anthem and throwing roses at the funeral procession as it made its

way from the presidential palace in Carthage to the Al Jallaz cemetery where

Essebsi was buried.“Goodbye

president, goodbye Bajbouj,” they shouted, referring to Essebsi’s nickname.The

Tunisian red and white flag covered the late president’s coffin, which was

placed on a military truck. A flypast by the military made white and red smoke

in the air.Other

dignitaries at the funeral included Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh,

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and King Felipe VI of Spain.Macron

gave a speech at the palace, saying that Essebsi had “supported the stability

of the constitution, the attachment to freedom and openness... and equality

between women and men.”SMOOTH

TRANSITIONHours

after Essebsi’s death, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as

interim president in line with the constitution in a smooth transition of

power. The electoral commission announced a presidential election for Sept. 15,

two months earlier than scheduled.“He

spent his life in the service of Tunisia, preserving its gains and defending

its values,” Ennaceur said in his speech. “He was a man of consensus, dialogue

and national unity.”A

parliamentary vote is set for Oct. 6.Many

roads have been closed and security forces deployed in most areas of Tunis and

near the Al Jallaz cemetery.Thousands

filled the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011

revolution that sparked uprisings across the Arab world, known as the Arab

Spring.“It

is a sad day for Tunisia,” said a woman named Nabila. “We lost a great

statesman who had a big role after 2011 revolution and helped unite Tunisians

and ease historical differences with the Islamists.”Essebsi’s

rise to prominence after the overthrow of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali was followed

by revolts against leaders across the Middle East and North Africa, including

in Libya and Egypt.In

2012 Essebsi, who served as parliament speaker under Ben Ali, founded the

secular Nidaa Tounes party, now part of the governing coalition, to

counter-balance the resurgence of Islamists who were suppressed under Ben Ali.

Two years later, Essebsi became Tunisia’s first freely elected head of state.The

former French colony has been hailed as the only democratic success of the Arab

Spring uprisings, with a new constitution, free elections and a coalition

government of moderate Islamist and secular parties in a region otherwise

struggling with upheaval.But

political progress has not been matched by economic advances. Unemployment

stands at about 15%, up from 12% in 2010, due to weak growth and low

investment.Essebsi

also faced criticism that he was seeking a return to a strong state with power

concentrated in the presidency, whose role is limited to foreign and defense

policies under the new constitution.



