Tunisia bids farewell to president Essebsi at state funeral

2019/07/28 | 00:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Tunisians
bid farewell to their first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi
at a state funeral on Saturday, attended by foreign leaders including French
President Emmanuel Macron.Essebsi,
who helped guide the North African country’s transition to democracy after the
2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday.Tens
of thousands of Tunisians lined up the streets of Tunis waving flags, chanting
the national anthem and throwing roses at the funeral procession as it made its
way from the presidential palace in Carthage to the Al Jallaz cemetery where
Essebsi was buried.“Goodbye
president, goodbye Bajbouj,” they shouted, referring to Essebsi’s nickname.The
Tunisian red and white flag covered the late president’s coffin, which was
placed on a military truck. A flypast by the military made white and red smoke
in the air.Other
dignitaries at the funeral included Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh,
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and King Felipe VI of Spain.Macron
gave a speech at the palace, saying that Essebsi had “supported the stability
of the constitution, the attachment to freedom and openness... and equality
between women and men.”SMOOTH
TRANSITIONHours
after Essebsi’s death, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as
interim president in line with the constitution in a smooth transition of
power. The electoral commission announced a presidential election for Sept. 15,
two months earlier than scheduled.“He
spent his life in the service of Tunisia, preserving its gains and defending
its values,” Ennaceur said in his speech. “He was a man of consensus, dialogue
and national unity.”A
parliamentary vote is set for Oct. 6.Many
roads have been closed and security forces deployed in most areas of Tunis and
near the Al Jallaz cemetery.Thousands
filled the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011
revolution that sparked uprisings across the Arab world, known as the Arab
Spring.“It
is a sad day for Tunisia,” said a woman named Nabila. “We lost a great
statesman who had a big role after 2011 revolution and helped unite Tunisians
and ease historical differences with the Islamists.”Essebsi’s
rise to prominence after the overthrow of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali was followed
by revolts against leaders across the Middle East and North Africa, including
in Libya and Egypt.In
2012 Essebsi, who served as parliament speaker under Ben Ali, founded the
secular Nidaa Tounes party, now part of the governing coalition, to
counter-balance the resurgence of Islamists who were suppressed under Ben Ali.
Two years later, Essebsi became Tunisia’s first freely elected head of state.The
former French colony has been hailed as the only democratic success of the Arab
Spring uprisings, with a new constitution, free elections and a coalition
government of moderate Islamist and secular parties in a region otherwise
struggling with upheaval.But
political progress has not been matched by economic advances. Unemployment
stands at about 15%, up from 12% in 2010, due to weak growth and low
investment.Essebsi
also faced criticism that he was seeking a return to a strong state with power
concentrated in the presidency, whose role is limited to foreign and defense
policies under the new constitution.
bid farewell to their first democratically elected president Beji Caid Essebsi
at a state funeral on Saturday, attended by foreign leaders including French
President Emmanuel Macron.Essebsi,
who helped guide the North African country’s transition to democracy after the
2011 revolution, died aged 92 on Thursday.Tens
of thousands of Tunisians lined up the streets of Tunis waving flags, chanting
the national anthem and throwing roses at the funeral procession as it made its
way from the presidential palace in Carthage to the Al Jallaz cemetery where
Essebsi was buried.“Goodbye
president, goodbye Bajbouj,” they shouted, referring to Essebsi’s nickname.The
Tunisian red and white flag covered the late president’s coffin, which was
placed on a military truck. A flypast by the military made white and red smoke
in the air.Other
dignitaries at the funeral included Algerian President Abdelkader Ben Saleh,
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, and King Felipe VI of Spain.Macron
gave a speech at the palace, saying that Essebsi had “supported the stability
of the constitution, the attachment to freedom and openness... and equality
between women and men.”SMOOTH
TRANSITIONHours
after Essebsi’s death, Parliament Speaker Mohamed Ennaceur was sworn in as
interim president in line with the constitution in a smooth transition of
power. The electoral commission announced a presidential election for Sept. 15,
two months earlier than scheduled.“He
spent his life in the service of Tunisia, preserving its gains and defending
its values,” Ennaceur said in his speech. “He was a man of consensus, dialogue
and national unity.”A
parliamentary vote is set for Oct. 6.Many
roads have been closed and security forces deployed in most areas of Tunis and
near the Al Jallaz cemetery.Thousands
filled the capital’s Habib Bourguiba Avenue, a focal point of the 2011
revolution that sparked uprisings across the Arab world, known as the Arab
Spring.“It
is a sad day for Tunisia,” said a woman named Nabila. “We lost a great
statesman who had a big role after 2011 revolution and helped unite Tunisians
and ease historical differences with the Islamists.”Essebsi’s
rise to prominence after the overthrow of Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali was followed
by revolts against leaders across the Middle East and North Africa, including
in Libya and Egypt.In
2012 Essebsi, who served as parliament speaker under Ben Ali, founded the
secular Nidaa Tounes party, now part of the governing coalition, to
counter-balance the resurgence of Islamists who were suppressed under Ben Ali.
Two years later, Essebsi became Tunisia’s first freely elected head of state.The
former French colony has been hailed as the only democratic success of the Arab
Spring uprisings, with a new constitution, free elections and a coalition
government of moderate Islamist and secular parties in a region otherwise
struggling with upheaval.But
political progress has not been matched by economic advances. Unemployment
stands at about 15%, up from 12% in 2010, due to weak growth and low
investment.Essebsi
also faced criticism that he was seeking a return to a strong state with power
concentrated in the presidency, whose role is limited to foreign and defense
policies under the new constitution.