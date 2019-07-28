Home › Baghdad Post › Assad regime kills 11, mostly children, in airstrike on Syrian market

Assad regime kills 11, mostly children, in airstrike on Syrian market

2019/07/28 | 06:10



Syrian government airstrike hit a busy open-air market in the country’s



northwest on Saturday, killing at least 11 people, most of them children,



according to activists. The town of Ariha has been particularly targeted over



the last week as the government escalates its offensive against the country’s



last rebel stronghold.The



airstrike in Ariha left an 18-month-old girl with an amputated leg, according



to Dr. Mohamad Abrash, a surgeon and chief of Idlib’s central hospital. He said



the girl’s father and brother died in the bombing, while her mother is in the



ICU in the bed opposite her with a chest injury and internal bleeding in the



head.The



Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, and another



activist collective, called Ariha Today, said most of those killed were



children. Ariha Today named six children under the age of 14 who it said were



killed in the airstrike.Ariha



has been repeatedly targeted over the past week as Syria’s government looks to



regain momentum in its stalled offensive, which began in late April. It is one



of the main towns in Idlib province, which along with the surrounding rural



areas of Hama province, are home to 3 million people.Separately,



local doctors said two medics and an ambulance driver were killed when an



airstrike targeted their vehicle in Kfar Zita, a town on the frontline in Hama



province, at the edge of the rebel stronghold.Ghayath,



an activist in Ariha who only gave his first name out of fears for his safety,



said the strike hit the town during the busy weekly bazaar when people come to



buy food and other necessities. He said the death toll could have been higher



if it were not for the warning from the local civilian defense team against



large gatherings.“The



strike hit the main square, in the center of town,” he said.“This



is a systematic displacement policy to empty the busy town out,” said Abrash,



the doctor, who said the injured travel nearly five kilometers (3 miles) to



reach Idlib city, which has the most well-equipped hospital for surgery.In



the Syrian government’s airstrike campaign, backed by ally Russia, warplanes



have targeted medical centers, water plants and residential areas, in what the



UN and rights groups call a deliberate campaign that amounts to war crimes.The



rebel enclave is dominated by al-Qaeda-linked militants and other jihadist



groups. The government says it is targeting terrorist locations.Most



of the civilians living in the rebel stronghold have already been displaced by



other bouts of violence, and have chosen not to live in government-captured



areas.Over



the last three years, the government of President Bashar al-Assad regained



control of most of the territories that were initially seized by the opposition



in the early days of the civil conflict — now in its ninth year.Those



military victories, backed by Russian airpower and Iranian-backed militias on



the ground, followed intense military campaigns and tight sieges that forced



rebels to surrender and move north.Last



week, a residential building in Ariha was hit, killing a mother and two of her



daughters, while two other girls are recovering in the hospital. The father



survived the attack.The



UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said Friday that the world’s most



powerful nations are failing to show leadership in dealing with the Syrian



crisis, “resulting in a tragedy on such a vast scale that we no longer seem to



be able to relate to it at all.”According



to her office, at least 450 civilians were killed since the offensive began in



April 30, including more than 100 in the last 10 days alone. More than 440,000



people were displaced inside the crowded enclave to escape the airstrikes.







