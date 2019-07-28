عربي | كوردى


Assad regime kills 11, mostly children, in airstrike on Syrian market

2019/07/28 | 06:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- A

Syrian government airstrike hit a busy open-air market in the country’s

northwest on Saturday, killing at least 11 people, most of them children,

according to activists. The town of Ariha has been particularly targeted over

the last week as the government escalates its offensive against the country’s

last rebel stronghold.The

airstrike in Ariha left an 18-month-old girl with an amputated leg, according

to Dr. Mohamad Abrash, a surgeon and chief of Idlib’s central hospital. He said

the girl’s father and brother died in the bombing, while her mother is in the

ICU in the bed opposite her with a chest injury and internal bleeding in the

head.The

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, which monitors the war, and another

activist collective, called Ariha Today, said most of those killed were

children. Ariha Today named six children under the age of 14 who it said were

killed in the airstrike.Ariha

has been repeatedly targeted over the past week as Syria’s government looks to

regain momentum in its stalled offensive, which began in late April. It is one

of the main towns in Idlib province, which along with the surrounding rural

areas of Hama province, are home to 3 million people.Separately,

local doctors said two medics and an ambulance driver were killed when an

airstrike targeted their vehicle in Kfar Zita, a town on the frontline in Hama

province, at the edge of the rebel stronghold.Ghayath,

an activist in Ariha who only gave his first name out of fears for his safety,

said the strike hit the town during the busy weekly bazaar when people come to

buy food and other necessities. He said the death toll could have been higher

if it were not for the warning from the local civilian defense team against

large gatherings.“The

strike hit the main square, in the center of town,” he said.“This

is a systematic displacement policy to empty the busy town out,” said Abrash,

the doctor, who said the injured travel nearly five kilometers (3 miles) to

reach Idlib city, which has the most well-equipped hospital for surgery.In

the Syrian government’s airstrike campaign, backed by ally Russia, warplanes

have targeted medical centers, water plants and residential areas, in what the

UN and rights groups call a deliberate campaign that amounts to war crimes.The

rebel enclave is dominated by al-Qaeda-linked militants and other jihadist

groups. The government says it is targeting terrorist locations.Most

of the civilians living in the rebel stronghold have already been displaced by

other bouts of violence, and have chosen not to live in government-captured

areas.Over

the last three years, the government of President Bashar al-Assad regained

control of most of the territories that were initially seized by the opposition

in the early days of the civil conflict — now in its ninth year.Those

military victories, backed by Russian airpower and Iranian-backed militias on

the ground, followed intense military campaigns and tight sieges that forced

rebels to surrender and move north.Last

week, a residential building in Ariha was hit, killing a mother and two of her

daughters, while two other girls are recovering in the hospital. The father

survived the attack.The

UN human rights chief, Michelle Bachelet, said Friday that the world’s most

powerful nations are failing to show leadership in dealing with the Syrian

crisis, “resulting in a tragedy on such a vast scale that we no longer seem to

be able to relate to it at all.”According

to her office, at least 450 civilians were killed since the offensive began in

April 30, including more than 100 in the last 10 days alone. More than 440,000

people were displaced inside the crowded enclave to escape the airstrikes.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


