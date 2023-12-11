Iraq News Now

HomeIraq Business NewsPolitical › IBBC's Two-Day Conference Success: 'Building a Sustainable Future for Iraq'

IBBC's Two-Day Conference Success: 'Building a Sustainable Future for Iraq'

IBBCs TwoDay Conference Success Building a Sustainable Future for Iraq
IBBC's Two-Day Conference Success: 'Building a Sustainable Future for Iraq'
2023-12-11 18:30:09 - Source: Iraq Business News

From the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC): IBBC's two-day conference success 'Building a sustainable future for Iraq'. IBBC held an expanded two- day conference in Dubai to coincide with Cop 28 to focus on 'a sustainable future for Iraq', with one day dedicated to Education and Training and one for Business, Investment, and Energy. IBBC […]

The post IBBC's Two-Day Conference Success: 'Building a Sustainable Future for Iraq' first appeared on Iraq Business News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraq Business News
Sponsored Links