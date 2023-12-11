Baghdad to impose new measures to protect diplomatic missions

Iraq News Now

2023-12-11 19:00:10 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The media advisor to the Prime Minister, Hisham Al-Rikabi, announced on Saturday the Iraqi government’s intention to take new security measures to protect diplomatic missions and the international coalition in Iraq. Al-Rikabi’s statement comes one day after a missile bombardment targeted the US Embassy inside the Green Zone in central Baghdad. The […]

