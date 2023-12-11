Iraq declares commitment to Paris agreement, reducing gas emissions

2023-12-11 19:45:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Hayan Abdulghani affirmed Iraq's commitment to the Paris Agreement on Monday.

Speaking at the 12th Arab Energy Conference in Qatar, Abdulghani emphasized the conference's significance in achieving energy security amidst regional challenges. He highlighted the importance of transitioning to clean energy and maintaining control over pivotal points in oil and gas production.

Abdulghani pointed out Iraq's significant strides in supporting clean energy projects, chemical industries, fertilizers, and more through associated gas investment. He emphasized Iraq's vast potential in oil and gas production, citing pivotal governmental decisions to maximize clean energy use, including recent contract signings.

The Iraqi Oil Minister highlighted agreements with Total to invest in 600 million cubic feet of gas from five fields. He outlined two major projects, one involving the establishment of a water purification station redirecting water for enhanced oil recovery, producing 5 million barrels per day. This initiative not only supports environmental preservation but also provides potable water for human consumption and agricultural use.

The second project involves establishing a solar-powered electricity generation station with a capacity of 1000-1200 megawatts, marking a substantial contribution to renewable energy and regional reliance on cleaner energy sources, according to the minister.

He reiterated Iraq's adherence to the Paris Agreement and the 2% reduction in heat emissions achieved through projects launched at the end of the previous year.

Abdulghani encouraged participation in the bidding for the fifth and sixth licensing rounds, aiming to invest in 3000 million cubic feet of gas to bolster the electricity sector.