KDP, PUK holding another round of talks on Kurdistan government formation

2019/02/05 | 14:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- KDP, PUK holding another round of talks on Kurdistan regional government formation, Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, February 5, 2019. Photo: Rudaw
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— The Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) are meeting in Erbil on Tuesday to to continue negotiations on the formation of the next Iraqi Kurdistan government.
The PUK Politburo, headed by deputy secretary-general Kosrat Rasul, and the KDP Politburo, led by deputy party leader Nechirvan Barzani, held talks in Erbil.
Ali cited officials from both parties as saying “significant decisions” are expected to be made during the meeting.
“If the problem was only over the distribution of ministerial positions it would have been resolved in a week or so,” PUK negotiator Saadi Ahmed Pira told Rudaw.
Pira said that the core of the negotiations is over policies and the government agenda for the next four years.
“The problem goes beyond the distribution of positions,” he added. “The problem has multiple dimensions including future policies, development policies, and economic policies.”
The PUK has been in the government in various coalitions with the KDP since 2005.
“This cabinet might need to restructure the government and its policies and this requires an agreement among parties.” Pira said of his party’s position.
“The government will not succeed if formed alone,” KDP leadership council member Khasro Goran told Rudaw.
Goran said that the KDP is seeking other parties’ participation in the next cabinet.
“The KDP will do its best to convince other parties to join the government so that they too take part in governance.” Goran said.
Other topics, such as tensions between the parties and issues related to the government in Baghdad and Kirkuk, will also be discussed during the meeting.
128 days have passed since the Kurdistan parliamentary election. The KDP has held several rounds of talks with the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) and the Change Movement (Gorran), but they have not yet resulted in an agreement.
