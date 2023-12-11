Al-Sudani and KRG delegation emphasize border, customs unity importance

2023-12-11 21:00:07 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, affirmed on Monday the necessity of increased coordination between the central government and the Kurdistan Region to resolve lingering issues pertaining to border crossings.

According to a statement from the Prime Minister's office, Al-Sudani received the Interior Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Rebar Ahmed, and the Finance and Economy Minister, Awat Sheikh Janab, in the presence of the Federal Government's Minister of Housing.

Discussions encompassed the general situations in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, addressing various security, financial, and economic matters, alongside preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections in Kurdistan scheduled for February of the following year.

The discussions emphasized the critical importance of enhancing coordination between the central government and the Kurdistan Region to effectively resolve persisting issues concerning border crossings, unify customs policies, and reinforce product protection laws. These measures aim to safeguard the national interests of the country and its people.