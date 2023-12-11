Iraqi President confirms Iraq’s desire to increase cooperation with Cyprus

2023-12-11 21:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi President, Abdul Latif Rashid, confirmed on Monday that Iraq has an intention to expand relations and increase cooperation with Cyprus. Rashid’s remarks took place during a joint press conference with the President of Cyprus, Nikos Christodoulides, at the presidential palace in the capital, Nicosia, according to the Iraqi News Agency […]

