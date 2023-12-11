Iraq reduces thermal emissions by 2%

2023-12-11 23:45:08 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Oil, Hayan Abdul-Ghani, confirmed on Monday that Iraq has made great strides in clean energy projects and chemical industries through the utilization of associated gas. During his speech at the 12th Arab Energy Conference, Abdul-Ghani said that the Iraqi government made important decisions to maximize the use of […]

